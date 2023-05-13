KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.30.

KEY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

NYSE KEY opened at $8.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.06. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.24.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Andrew J. Paine III bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 335,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,280,348.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other KeyCorp news, insider Andrew J. Paine III bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 335,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,280,348.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $701,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,905.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 87,700 shares of company stock worth $883,407. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,759,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,794,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391,787 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in KeyCorp by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,201,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,018 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in KeyCorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,534,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,984,000 after purchasing an additional 84,047 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in KeyCorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,578,000 after purchasing an additional 136,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

