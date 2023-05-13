Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Purchased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $7,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 968.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $145.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.91. The company has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.08. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.07 and a 12 month high of $189.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 32.50%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.75.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

