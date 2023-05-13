Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Bought by Long Road Investment Counsel LLC

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 375,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,001,000 after purchasing an additional 10,672 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,138,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,920,000 after buying an additional 177,233 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 629,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,009,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 254.9% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 83,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after buying an additional 59,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 299,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after acquiring an additional 63,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

KNX stock opened at $57.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.59%.

Several brokerages have commented on KNX. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.06.

In other news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $72,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,685.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,700 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $96,866.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,582 shares in the company, valued at $261,082.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $72,930.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,685.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,139 shares of company stock worth $3,799,422. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

