Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 470,400 shares, a growth of 93.2% from the April 15th total of 243,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 470.4 days.
Knight Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5 %
OTCMKTS:KHTRF opened at $3.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.76. Knight Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $4.77.
About Knight Therapeutics
