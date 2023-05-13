Knuff & Co LLC Lowers Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Knuff & Co LLC reduced its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 75.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 887.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $58,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 35.7% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $111.43 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $109.36 and a twelve month high of $193.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.03 and its 200 day moving average is $144.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.78.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 17.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTB has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Argus upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $194.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.10.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

