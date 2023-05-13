Knuff & Co LLC Sells 100 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Knuff & Co LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 48,822.8% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,281,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,097 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after acquiring an additional 139,158 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 15,418.9% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,728,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 10.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 953,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,178,000 after acquiring an additional 92,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $158.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.21. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $119.82 and a 52-week high of $163.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.60.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SJM. Barclays started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Argus raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at $98,795,896.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $7,925,312.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at $98,795,896.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $3,945,151.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 629,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,417,471.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,462 shares of company stock worth $18,744,753. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

