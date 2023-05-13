Knuff & Co LLC Sells 149 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Knuff & Co LLC cut its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up approximately 1.4% of Knuff & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 17.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 633,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,440,000 after acquiring an additional 94,311 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 9.3% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $373.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $110.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $390.24 and a 200-day moving average of $410.53. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Argus lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $458.55.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.