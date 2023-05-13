Knuff & Co LLC Sells 150 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Knuff & Co LLC lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $1,346,000. Fountainhead AM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 58,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,407,000 after purchasing an additional 15,067 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 20,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,350,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,879,000 after acquiring an additional 29,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. SVB Securities upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $4,310,832.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 191,897 shares of company stock valued at $29,455,233. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $147.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $259.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.80 and its 200-day moving average is $155.15. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 147.43% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 139.95%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

