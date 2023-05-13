Komodo (KMD) Price Down 13.6% This Week

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Komodo has a market cap of $37.80 million and $747,798.43 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Komodo has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00121268 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00047630 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00030268 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000731 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

