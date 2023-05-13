Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Issues Earnings Results

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06, reports. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 29.12%. The company had revenue of $47.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 million.

Kornit Digital stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.56. 1,028,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,627. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 1.68. Kornit Digital has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $47.64.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth $107,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Kornit Digital during the third quarter worth $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 49.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KRNT. Barclays cut Kornit Digital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Kornit Digital from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Kornit Digital from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Kornit Digital to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kornit Digital in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Kornit Digital Ltd. is engaged in the development, designing, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel, and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

