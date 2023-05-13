Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.31-$0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.65 billion-$1.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.68 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered Krispy Kreme from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. HSBC lowered their price target on Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Krispy Kreme from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.78.

Krispy Kreme Price Performance

NASDAQ:DNUT opened at $15.09 on Friday. Krispy Kreme has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.90, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.68.

Krispy Kreme Announces Dividend

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Krispy Kreme will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. Krispy Kreme’s payout ratio is currently -140.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Krispy Kreme

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Krispy Kreme by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Krispy Kreme by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Krispy Kreme by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

