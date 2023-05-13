Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Short Interest Update

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the April 15th total of 3,010,000 shares. Approximately 10.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days.
Kronos Worldwide Trading Down 2.3 %
KRO opened at $8.06 on Friday. Kronos Worldwide has a 1-year low of $7.99 and a 1-year high of $19.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $927.37 million, a P/E ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.87.
Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $342.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.50 million. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 1.77%. Analysts predict that Kronos Worldwide will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kronos Worldwide Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 558.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 214.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 129.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. 15.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kronos Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.
Kronos Worldwide Company Profile
Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks, plastics, paper and paper laminates, man-made fibers, health, food, and beauty, and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.
