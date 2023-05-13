Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Short Interest Update

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the April 15th total of 3,010,000 shares. Approximately 10.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days.

Kronos Worldwide Trading Down 2.3 %

KRO opened at $8.06 on Friday. Kronos Worldwide has a 1-year low of $7.99 and a 1-year high of $19.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $927.37 million, a P/E ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.87.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $342.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.50 million. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 1.77%. Analysts predict that Kronos Worldwide will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kronos Worldwide Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 281.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 558.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 214.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 129.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. 15.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kronos Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks, plastics, paper and paper laminates, man-made fibers, health, food, and beauty, and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.