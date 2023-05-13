Kujira (KUJI) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $71.71 Million

Kujira (KUJI) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 13th. Kujira has a market cap of $71.71 million and $209,101.75 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kujira coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00002449 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Kujira has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kujira Profile

Kujira’s genesis date was November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. The official website for Kujira is kujira.app. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.63725337 USD and is up 3.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $230,707.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kujira should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kujira using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

