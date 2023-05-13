Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lam Research Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.10.

LRCX opened at $527.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $506.83 and a 200-day moving average of $476.93. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $548.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $70.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.22 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.21%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

