Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Director Acquires $136,000.00 in Stock

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) Director James E. Cline bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $136,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 159,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,770. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SWIM opened at $3.33 on Friday. Latham Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.88 million, a P/E ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). Latham Group had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SWIM. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Latham Group from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Latham Group from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Latham Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Latham Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWIM. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Latham Group by 217.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 7,014 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Latham Group in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Latham Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Latham Group in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Latham Group in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

