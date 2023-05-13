LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Short Interest Update

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 95.8% from the April 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
LAVA Therapeutics Stock Down 4.2 %
LVTX traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.82. The company had a trading volume of 13,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,015. The company has a market cap of $46.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of -0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 6.40. LAVA Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $7.38.
LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter. LAVA Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.66% and a negative return on equity of 34.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that LAVA Therapeutics will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of LAVA Therapeutics
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bruce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in LAVA Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $350,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in LAVA Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in LAVA Therapeutics by 20,566.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 32,084 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in LAVA Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in LAVA Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $530,000. Institutional investors own 29.40% of the company’s stock.
LAVA Therapeutics Company Profile
LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company, through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.
