LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Short Interest Update

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 95.8% from the April 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

LAVA Therapeutics Stock Down 4.2 %

LVTX traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.82. The company had a trading volume of 13,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,015. The company has a market cap of $46.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of -0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 6.40. LAVA Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $7.38.

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter. LAVA Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.66% and a negative return on equity of 34.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that LAVA Therapeutics will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of LAVA Therapeutics

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bruce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in LAVA Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $350,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in LAVA Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in LAVA Therapeutics by 20,566.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 32,084 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in LAVA Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in LAVA Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $530,000. Institutional investors own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

LAVA Therapeutics Company Profile

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company, through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

Featured Stories

