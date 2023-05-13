Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Short Interest Down 67.5% in April

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 67.5% from the April 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:LGRDY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.70. 35,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,654. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.40. Legrand has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $19.20.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LGRDY. Kepler Capital Markets raised Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Legrand from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.17.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

