Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Barclays

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LDOS. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Leidos from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.14.

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of LDOS opened at $78.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.23. Leidos has a 1-year low of $77.94 and a 1-year high of $110.91.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). Leidos had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In related news, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.25 per share, with a total value of $96,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,879.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $206,062.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,515.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.25 per share, for a total transaction of $96,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,879.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leidos

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the first quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the first quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 100.0% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 548.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the third quarter valued at $31,000. 75.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

Further Reading

