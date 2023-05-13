Leoni (ETR:LEO) Trading Down 2.1%

Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €0.25 ($0.28) and last traded at €0.25 ($0.28). Approximately 149,090 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 187,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at €0.26 ($0.28).

Leoni Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 869.74, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.07, a PEG ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €1.25 and a 200-day moving average price of €4.08.

Leoni Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leoni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leoni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.