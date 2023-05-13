Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 8th

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th.

Leon’s Furniture Stock Performance

LNF opened at C$20.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.92. Leon’s Furniture has a 1 year low of C$14.61 and a 1 year high of C$23.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Leon’s Furniture had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of C$661.20 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Leon’s Furniture will post 3.4465318 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Leon’s Furniture

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Leon’s Furniture from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, renovators, hotels, and property management companies.

Featured Stories

