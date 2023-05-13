Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Litchfield Hills Research

Litchfield Hills Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Lesaka Technologies’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Lesaka Technologies from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.
Lesaka Technologies Stock Up 9.2 %
Shares of Lesaka Technologies stock opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Lesaka Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $5.99. The company has a market cap of $219.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.16.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lesaka Technologies
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Lesaka Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Lesaka Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Lesaka Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lesaka Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Firsthand Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lesaka Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 56.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lesaka Technologies Company Profile
Lesaka Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products, and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Merchant, and Other. The Consumer segment deals with the provision of financial services to customers, including a bank account, loans and insurance products.
