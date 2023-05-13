Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Trading 2% Higher

Shares of Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD – Get Rating) rose 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.51. Approximately 252,320 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 178,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Liberty Gold from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Get Liberty Gold alerts:

Liberty Gold Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$159.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.54.

Liberty Gold Company Profile

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 749 owned unpatented claims, 99 leased unpatented claims, 633 acres of leased patented claims, 160 acres of leased private land, and 926 acres of leased State covering an area of 7,194 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 622 unpatented lode claims covering 4,845 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.