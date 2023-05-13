LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02, reports. The firm had revenue of $252.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.04 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 25.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%.

LifeStance Health Group Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ LFST opened at $8.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. LifeStance Health Group has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 97,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $722,686.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,512,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,958,476.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 264,066 shares of company stock worth $1,744,368 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About LifeStance Health Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 7,156,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,353,000 after buying an additional 325,265 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,994,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,301,000 after buying an additional 832,246 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,146,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,073,000 after buying an additional 915,997 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,771,000 after buying an additional 29,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after buying an additional 256,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

