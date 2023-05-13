LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02, reports. The firm had revenue of $252.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.04 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 25.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%.
LifeStance Health Group Trading Up 3.6 %
NASDAQ LFST opened at $8.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. LifeStance Health Group has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.08.
In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 97,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $722,686.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,512,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,958,476.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 264,066 shares of company stock worth $1,744,368 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.59% of the company’s stock.
LifeStance Health Group
LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.
