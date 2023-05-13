Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Price Target Raised to $63.00

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LNW. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Light & Wonder from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Light & Wonder from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Light & Wonder in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.22.

NASDAQ:LNW opened at $61.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.78. Light & Wonder has a 1 year low of $40.10 and a 1 year high of $68.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Light & Wonder ( NASDAQ:LNW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $670.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.14 million. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 146.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Light & Wonder will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $4,164,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,079,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,731,061.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 338.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder, Inc engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

