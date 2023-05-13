Lisk (LSK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $118.83 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Lisk has a market cap of $118.83 million and $1.18 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00003139 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006974 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000258 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003302 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003392 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001046 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001027 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,128,581 coins. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

