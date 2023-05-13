Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Reaches $0.0029 on Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and approximately $122.49 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 782,917,981 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 782,858,262.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00319281 USD and is down -1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $298.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
