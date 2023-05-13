Litecoin Price Hits $80.55 on Exchanges (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $5.87 billion and approximately $366.12 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $80.55 or 0.00300325 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00013065 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000873 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000663 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.
Litecoin Coin Profile
LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,911,589 coins. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Litecoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Gemini.
