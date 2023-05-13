Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) PT Raised to $89.00

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LYV. Northcoast Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet cut Live Nation Entertainment from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.55.

LYV opened at $78.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $99.66. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.07 and a beta of 1.29.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.13). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 226.22%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $7,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 108.8% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 432,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,919,000 after acquiring an additional 225,576 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4,008.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 421,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,264,000 after buying an additional 411,048 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 69,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $1,256,000. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

