Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 111,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,000. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 47,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 13,436 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 333.6% in the fourth quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 53,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 41,005 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 149.9% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 135,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 81,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAE stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.63. 405,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,374. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $19.43 and a 1 year high of $25.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.54.

