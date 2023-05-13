Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,344 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,344 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $2.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $290.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,438,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,724,592. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $294.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $290.78 and its 200 day moving average is $306.16.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.96.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

