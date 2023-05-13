Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.74 Million in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 154,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000. Macerich makes up 1.4% of Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Macerich at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Macerich in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Macerich in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Macerich in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Macerich in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Macerich in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAC. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Macerich in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:MAC traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.40. The stock had a trading volume of 941,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,052. The Macerich Company has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $14.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently -170.00%.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. The company was founded by Mace Siegel Dana K. Anderson, Arthur M. Coppola and Edward C.

