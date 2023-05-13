Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Invests $425,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,531 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of META. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $1,204,636,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $1,115,468,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $1,099,025,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $842,081,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $708,348,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on META shares. Argus raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.74.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of META traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $233.81. 16,161,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,449,588. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $212.51 and its 200-day moving average is $161.02. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $244.92.

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $2,271,038.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,424,305.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $2,271,038.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,424,305.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,028.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,757 shares of company stock worth $8,196,579 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

