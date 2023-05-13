Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Invests $5.18 Million in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 103,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPST. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3,229.6% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 153,213 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 931,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,716,000 after acquiring an additional 214,307 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 364,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,265,000 after buying an additional 78,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 287,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,390,000 after buying an additional 36,515 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,812,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,535,701. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.22. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.99 and a twelve month high of $50.40.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.