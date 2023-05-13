Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Takes $400,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,898 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Oracle by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 2.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 29.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,686,000 after acquiring an additional 132,920 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Oracle by 79.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Oracle by 125.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.85. 4,994,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,006,299. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $97.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.45.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.81%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.46.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.