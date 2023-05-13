Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Takes $597,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $100,880,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,842,000 after buying an additional 536,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 192.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 660,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,061,000 after buying an additional 434,764 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $186.81. The company had a trading volume of 7,087,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,955,972. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.73.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.