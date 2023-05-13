Long Road Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. CarMax accounts for 2.4% of Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $4,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,790,000 after purchasing an additional 303,973 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 0.7% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,159,000 after acquiring an additional 49,780 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CarMax by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,137,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,221,000 after acquiring an additional 40,047 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $327,964,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 8.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,757,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,515,000 after acquiring an additional 291,804 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.40.

CarMax Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:KMX opened at $71.16 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $106.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.43.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

