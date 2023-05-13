Long Road Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,023,878 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $282,712,000 after purchasing an additional 174,934 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3,034.5% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,911 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 11,531 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at about $492,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,381,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in BorgWarner by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 167,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 63,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $350,443.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,701.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $695,549.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,991.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $350,443.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,701.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,707 shares of company stock worth $5,027,503. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BWA stock opened at $44.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.71. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $51.14.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BWA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.27.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Featured Stories

