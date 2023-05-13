Long Road Investment Counsel LLC Has $8.53 Million Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies makes up 4.2% of Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $8,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,112,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,442,000 after buying an additional 191,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,889,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,176,000 after buying an additional 94,600 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 7.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,417,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,675,000 after buying an additional 289,510 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,803,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,807,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,612,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,115,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $295.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.21.

Insider Activity

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 1.3 %

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL stock opened at $199.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.16, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.47 and a fifty-two week high of $284.45.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 87.71%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

See Also

