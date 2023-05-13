Long Road Investment Counsel LLC Makes New Investment in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 246.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Flowers Foods by 350.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Flowers Foods Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of FLO opened at $28.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.40. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.24%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Featured Articles

