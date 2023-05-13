Loop Capital Lowers LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Price Target to $3.00

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Loop Capital from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LL. TheStreet cut shares of LL Flooring from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LL Flooring in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

LL Flooring Stock Performance

Shares of LL opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average of $5.39. LL Flooring has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $12.52. The company has a market cap of $107.71 million, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LL Flooring

LL Flooring ( NYSE:LL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.29). LL Flooring had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $240.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of LL Flooring by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,062,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after acquiring an additional 39,270 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of LL Flooring by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 35,421 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LL Flooring during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of LL Flooring by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 12,755 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of LL Flooring by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LL Flooring

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc engages in the business as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-flooring enhancements and accessories. Its products include waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile and cork, with a range of flooring enhancements and accessories to complement.

