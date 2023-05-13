LUXO 24 Hour Volume Tops $499.38 (LUXO)

LUXO (LUXO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 13th. In the last week, LUXO has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LUXO token can now be bought for about $0.0603 or 0.00000224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LUXO has a market capitalization of $103.50 million and $499.38 worth of LUXO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000028 BTC.

LUXO Token Profile

LUXO’s genesis date was April 28th, 2022. LUXO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. LUXO’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/luxochain. LUXO’s official website is luxochain.io. LUXO’s official Twitter account is @luxochain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LUXO

According to CryptoCompare, “The project's mission is to deliver sustainability, reputation, and authenticity to the luxury market. Tracing goods on the blockchain, from raw material up to the distribution chain.LUXO is the token of the Luxochain ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUXO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

