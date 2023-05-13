M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Director Sells $1,202,558.40 in Stock

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) Director Raymond T. Baker sold 29,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $1,202,558.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,212.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

M.D.C. Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of M.D.C. stock opened at $41.52 on Friday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 9.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.53.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.64. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of M.D.C.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 70.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 665.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 86.2% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 239.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $30.50 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

About M.D.C.

(Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc engages in proving homebuilding and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, and East. The West segment includes operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. The Mountain segment refers to the operations in Colorado, Idaho, and Utah.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.