MAI Capital Management Raises Holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nestlé by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in Nestlé by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nestlé by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nestlé by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Nestlé by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé Stock Performance

Nestlé stock opened at $128.26 on Friday. Nestlé S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $102.78 and a fifty-two week high of $131.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nestlé Profile

A number of analysts have weighed in on NSRGY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Nestlé from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.60.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health, and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply, and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods, and cereals. The company products portfolio includes baby food, water, cereals, chocolate and confectionery, coffee, culinary, chilled, and frozen food, dairy, drinks, food service, healthcare nutrition, ice cream, and petcare.

Further Reading

