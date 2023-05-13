MAI Capital Management Sells 933 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

MAI Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 47.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PKB opened at $47.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $178.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.66. Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $35.16 and a 1 year high of $48.66.

About Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

