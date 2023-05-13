ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,159,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 519,744 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 6.25% of ManpowerGroup worth $263,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 73.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $71.00 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $93.98. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.68.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.36. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is currently 39.53%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAN. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Northcoast Research lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Argus downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $69,490.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at $865,954.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,440 shares in the company, valued at $465,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $69,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,954.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Corporate. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.