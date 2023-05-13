Mark Evan Jones Sells 9,400 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 9,400 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $564,564.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,801,850.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark Evan Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 12th, Mark Evan Jones sold 100 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $6,000.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Mark Evan Jones sold 8,948 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $537,685.32.

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $58.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.24. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1 year low of $29.23 and a 1 year high of $71.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 451.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $57.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.73 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSHD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 62.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,074,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,690 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $16,781,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 335.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 568,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,628,000 after acquiring an additional 437,576 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 30.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,605,000 after acquiring an additional 351,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 172.5% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 474,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,285,000 after acquiring an additional 300,185 shares in the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

