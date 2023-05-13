Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.72

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share on Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a payout ratio of 24.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide to earn $12.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.7%.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $123.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.68 and its 200 day moving average is $142.80. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a one year low of $110.08 and a one year high of $165.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.70. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,055.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter worth $204,000. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.33.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.