Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.17

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.17 and traded as high as $8.60. Materialise shares last traded at $8.46, with a volume of 34,430 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTLS. StockNews.com raised shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Materialise from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Materialise from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Get Materialise alerts:

Materialise Stock Down 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $483.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.00 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Materialise ( NASDAQ:MTLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Materialise had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $71.65 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTLS. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Materialise during the first quarter worth approximately $405,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Materialise by 176.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Materialise by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Materialise by 231.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 10,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Materialise during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materialise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software worldwide through programs and platforms that enable companies to set up reliable and sustainable 3D printing production.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.