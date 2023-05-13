Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th.

Mativ Stock Up 1.6 %

MATV opened at $17.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.05 million, a P/E ratio of -102.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Mativ has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $28.99.

Get Mativ alerts:

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.08). Mativ had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $660.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Mativ will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mativ

About Mativ

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Mativ in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Mativ in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Mativ in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Mativ in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Mativ in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Mativ Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of components and engineered solutions. It operates through the Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions segments. The Advanced Technical Materials segment consists of five non-reporting business units: Filtration, Protective Solutions, Release Liners, Healthcare, and Industrials, which deliver solutions that filter & purify air and liquids, support adhesive, and protective applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mativ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mativ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.