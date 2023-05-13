Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 201,500 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the April 15th total of 243,300 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 152,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matrix Service

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTRX. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 250.1% during the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 283,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 202,346 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 12.9% during the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,020,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 116,539 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 10.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 442,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 42,952 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the fourth quarter worth $1,487,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in Matrix Service by 8.9% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 91,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matrix Service Stock Performance

Shares of MTRX opened at $5.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $152.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.09. Matrix Service has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $9.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Matrix Service ( NASDAQ:MTRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $193.84 million for the quarter. Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 19.31% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. As a group, research analysts predict that Matrix Service will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Matrix Service in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

